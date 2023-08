The wreck of a car that crashed on Woodlands Cres in Browns Bay. Photo / Chris Allen

The wreck of a car that crashed on Woodlands Cres in Browns Bay. Photo / Chris Allen

Two people have escaped with moderate injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Browns Bay on Auckland’s North Shore around midnight.

The car’s occupants fled from police after failing to indicate at an intersection in Browns Bay.

The wreck of a car that crashed on Woodlands Cres in Browns Bay after a police chase. Photo / Chris Allen

A short time later, it was located, having collided with a power pole on Woodlands Cres.

The occupants were taken to North Shore Hospital with moderate injuries, said St John.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.