Two people dead, one seriously injured after car crash in Waikeria

Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash at Waikeria, northeast of Otorohanga, this morning.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Wharepuhunga Rd and Lawry Rd just after 4,45am.
The driver and a passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. A third person in that vehicle was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.
The driver of the second vehicle received minor to moderate injuries.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.