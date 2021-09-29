Voyager 2021 media awards
Two people dead, one seriously injured after car crash in Waikeria

Emergency service crews were at the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday morning in Waikeria. Photo / Google Maps.

Te Awamutu Courier

Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash at Waikeria, northeast of Otorohanga, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Wharepuhunga Rd and Lawry Rd just after 4,45am.

The driver and a passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. A third person in that vehicle was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the second vehicle received minor to moderate injuries.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.