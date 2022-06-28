Muliple people have been injured in a two-car crash on State Highway 29. Photo / NZME

Two people have been airlifted to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on State Highway 29.

Police were called to the two-car crash around 7.45am between Totman Rd and Tirau Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

UPDATE 11:45AM

This section of #SH29 remains closed as police continue a serious crash investigation. Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour via SH27 through Tirau. ^TP https://t.co/4j30GdNht4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 28, 2022

The Serious Crash Unit was called to the scene.

A St John media spokeswoman said two ambulances, two helicopters, and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

Two patients were treated and airlifted to Waikato Hospital, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person had been trapped and crews responded around 7.47am.

All crews had left by 9.51am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH29 was closed between SH1 and Totman Rd and was likely to be closed for some time.

The agency said police were continuing a serious crash investigation.

More to come.