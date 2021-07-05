Two pedestrians injured, one seriously, after being hit by truck in East Auckland

Two pedestrians have been injured after being hit by a truck in East Auckland just before lunch.

One is in a serious condition and another is in a moderate condition after the truck hit them on Pakuranga Rd near Ti Rakau Dr and Kentigern Close at 11.50am.

Police said emergency services are at the scene and traffic has been diverted.

"Two people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.

"Westbound traffic on Pakuranga Rd is currently being diverted while emergency services are at the scene. Diversions are in place on William Roberts Rd."

Police and emergency service remain on the scene.