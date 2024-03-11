Two New Zealanders have reportedly been killed by an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Hokkaido, Japan on Monday.
Japanese media reported a group of six foreigners were skiing on Mt Yotei when they were struck by the avalanche.
Police said emergency services in the town of Kutchan received a call for help around 11am.
A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were reportedly taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Local broadcasters reported the two people were New Zealand tourists. A third person was injured.
Local media reported the group of six were friends who lived around Niseko.
The Herald has requested comment from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.