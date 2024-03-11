Local media are reporting two New Zealanders have died in an avalanche on the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Two New Zealanders have reportedly been killed by an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Hokkaido, Japan on Monday.

Japanese media reported a group of six foreigners were skiing on Mt Yotei when they were struck by the avalanche.

Police said emergency services in the town of Kutchan received a call for help around 11am.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were reportedly taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Local broadcasters reported the two people were New Zealand tourists. A third person was injured.

Local media reported the group of six were friends who lived around Niseko.

The Herald has requested comment from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.







