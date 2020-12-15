Two more suspicious fires on Port Hills

Photo / NZH

There have been two more fires on the Port Hills that are believed to have been deliberately lit.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were alerted to the fires on Evans Pass Rd near Rapanui Park at about 2.12am on Wednesday.

They covered a total area of 5x5m.

Fire crews from Lyttelton, Sumner and Christchurch attended and the fires were able to be extinguished quickly.

The spokesman said the fires are believed to have been deliberately lit and investigations into the case will continue today.

Fire chiefs are calling for caution as all of Canterbury shifts to a restricted fire season.

A permit is now needed to light a fire outside.

It follows a spate of fires on or near the Port Hills over the past week.

Emergency services were called to a blaze on Galilee Lane at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

It got to the size of about four to six hectares.

There were four helicopters assisting with firefighting efforts.