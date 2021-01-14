Two months after the flood, 45 Napier families still in temporary accommodation

Only four flood-displaced families have returned to their homes after the November deluge, while 45 households still remain in housing provided by Temporary Accommodation Service. Photo / File

About 45 families forced out of their homes after November flooding in Napier have started the new year in temporary accommodation.

The November 9 flooding which saw 237mm of rain fall over about 12 hours saw 115 properties across the city deemed "not habitable" due to flood damage or large slips.

A further 135 properties were deemed "flood affected" by Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Napier City Council building inspectors.

Many of the residents displaced from their homes in Marewa, Pirimai, and Hospital Hill sought help from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS).

TAS principal engagement advisor Julia Shanahan said the service received 98 registrations following the flooding.

As of January 12, two months on from the event, 45 households still remained in TAS provided housing.

Nine portable cabins had been brought in and placed on the properties of five of the families while the remainder were being housed at Kennedy Park Resort, she said.

"[Of the 98 registrations], 37 have been closed without placement; they have either returned to their own home, are not eligible for the service or no longer require assistance."

Four families previously housed through TAS had been returned to their own homes and three had been placed into private rentals.

Shanahan said it was important to note that temporary accommodation differed from 'shelter' and 'emergency accommodation', which is provided for short periods of time by civil defence and emergency management agencies.

Temporary accommodation provided short to medium term housing while repairs are undertaken following a natural disaster, she said.

"The length of stay in temporary accommodation for each household will vary depending on the extent of the damage to their property.

"TAS works with the affected households to connect them to services which can help get them back to their home as soon as possible."