Two men have been shot and taken to hospital in Hawke’s Bay.

One was seriously hurt and the other received moderate injuries, police said.

Police said they were called to a Flaxmere property on Berwick St at 11.30pm yesterday after reports of a shooting.

However, once police got there they were told two men had arrived at Hawke’s Bay Hospital with “injuries consistent with being shot”.