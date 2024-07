Police are investigating a firearms-related incident at Chianti Close in Flat Bush, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two men are on the run after committing a brutal home invasion while brandishing a firearm in Auckland overnight.

Police were called at 10.18pm to the violent aggravated robbery in Flat Bush that left one person injured.

Police received a call stating two men armed with a firearm had smashed their way into a Chianti Close address and seriously assaulted one of the occupants.