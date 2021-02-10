Two men arrested, guns and drugs seized after police raids in Auckland

Police seized cash, guns and drugs while executing search warrants in Auckland this morning. Photo / NZ Police

Police have arrested two men and seized a haul of methamphetamine, firearms and cash after searching a number of homes in Auckland today.

Counties Manukau Police detective senior sergeant Kepal Richards said search warrants have been executed at properties in Manurewa this morning.

Four firearms and ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis and cash were recovered from the properties, Richards said.

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to supplying methamphetamine.

Counties Manukau Police have arrested two men and seized methamphetamine during search warrants in Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

A 26-year-old man is facing firearms-related charges.

He is also facing assault and wilful damage charges following an investigation into a firearms incident on Christmas Rd, Manurewa in December 2020, Richards said.

Both men were appearing in the Manukau District Court today.

Some of the guns seized in today's police raids. Photo / NZ Police

"The investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely.

"Anyone who has any information relating to drug dealing activity or the unlawful possession of firearms is encouraged to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."