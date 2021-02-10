Multi-car prang causing headache for motorists on Auckland's Southern Motorway

A crash involving a number of vehicles on Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing traffic chaos for motorists heading north this afternoon. Photo / NZTA

Motorists heading north on Auckland's Southern Motorway are facing long queues near Manurewa after a crash involving several cars.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect delays between Takanini and Alfriston Rd early this afternoon until the incident has been cleared.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 12:50PM

A multi-car crash (now clear of lanes) has caused delays northbound on the #SouthernMwy between Takanini and Alfriston Rd. Pass the scene with care and expect delays until this incident can be fully cleared. ^MF pic.twitter.com/B4ZrDNj4nH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 9, 2021

It said while all the crashed vehicles were clear of the lanes, motorists still needed to pass the scene with care.

A snapshot of live traffic shows queues stretching back several kilometres, with traffic crawling through the area.