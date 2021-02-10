Man airlifted to safety after being swept 100m down Rakaia River

The man was able to climb onto a bank where he was rescued. Photo / Canterbury Air Rescue Helicopter

A man who was swept 100m down the Rakaia River will be thanking his lucky stars after being airlifted to safety.

The Canterbury Air Rescue Helicopter attended the incident at about 12pm today.

A spokesman said the man was with a group of people all taking part in walking New Zealand's Te Araroa trail, a 3000km route from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

As they attempted to cross the river, the man was swept away until he was able to climb on to a bank where he activated a safety locator beacon.

According to Environment Canterbury data, the river flow was more than 250 cubic metres as of 12pm.

He suffered no injuries and was in dry clothing.