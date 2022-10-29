Check your tickets! Photo / John Borren

Two lucky Lotto winners are $500,000 richer after collecting winning tickets in Hamilton and Marlborough.

The two players who share Division One are tonight's biggest winners, with a third player collecting $200,000 after winning Strike Four with a ticket bought in Taranaki.

The two big wins were bought online using MyLotto.

Tonight's Lotto Numbers are 17, 20, 26, 32, 33, 39.

The Bonus Ball is 9, and Powerball - tonight worth $6 million, is 6. Strike Four numbers came in this order: 17, 33, 20, 32

Powerball was not struck tonight, and the jackpot will now move to Wednesday night, where the prize will be a whopping $8m.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

The draw follows two days on from a Wellington couple who described their "sleepless night" after winning an incredible $16m with Powerball First Division.

After checking their ticket multiple times, screenshotting it, and reading the news over and over, the couple decided to go to bed as they had work in the morning – not that they managed to sleep.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, spent the night talking about all the things they could do with their prize – while also not quite believing it was real.

"I kept nudging my husband every half hour or so to see if he was asleep, my mind was racing with all the amazing things we'd be able to do, and I needed to talk!"

The next day, they went to work as usual and welcomed the distraction.

"I was able to compartmentalise and do my job – I don't know how!"

After finishing work, the man was walking back to his car when his phone rang.

When the person said they were from Lotto NZ, my stomach flipped and I thought 'oh wow, it must be real' – the confirmation was a weight off my mind for sure!"