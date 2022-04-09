Police were called to the crash scene at 11pm last night. File photo / Bevan Conley

Two people have been killed in separate road crashes in Northland.

In the latest accident, one person died and three others were injured when their vehicle crashed in Paparore, north of Kaitaia, about 11pm on Saturday.

"One person died at the scene and three others had moderate injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, one person died following a single-vehicle crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd, Ahipara, about 10.30am on Saturday.

The car had gone off the road, into a ditch.

"When emergency services arrived a woman was located critically injured, and sadly died at the scene," said police.

The road was closed and the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

The road was reopened about 1.30pm yesterday.