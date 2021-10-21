Two injured, one seriously, in Whakatu house fire - investigation under way

Two people were injured after escaping a house fire at a Whakatu address about 12.20am on Friday. Photo / NZME

Two people have been injured, including one seriously, after an early morning house fire in Whakatu, near Hastings.

Firefighters arrived to find the home "well-alight" about 12.20am on Friday, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

He said there were occupants home at the time but "everyone got out".

A spokesperson for St John said two ambulances responded and treated one patient in a serious condition, and another in a moderate condition.

Both were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Four fire trucks from Napier, Hastings and Haumoana attended the fire, along with two tankers and had the fire fully extinguished by about 3.30am.

The FENZ spokesperson said the cause of the fire would be investigated by a specialist later today.