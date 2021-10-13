Two injured, one serious, in Whanganui crash

Two people have been transported to Whanganui Hospital following a crash in central Whanganui.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Glasgow and Pitt St shortly after 12pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from the Whanganui and Ratana were called to the scene, extricating a driver from one of the vehicles involved.

Two people, one in serious condition and one in moderate condition, were transported to Whanganui Hospital.

The road is now clear.