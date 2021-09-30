Police release names of pair killed in State Highway 3 crash near Whanganui

Police cordon at the Pūtiki roundabout on State Highway 3 near the Cobham Bridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police cordon at the Pūtiki roundabout on State Highway 3 near the Cobham Bridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have released the names of the two people killed in a crash on State Highway 3 at

Kaitoke near Whanganui last month.

They were Sarah Kay Moana, a 32-year-old from Tauranga, and her six-year-old

son Teawa Amiri Thomson.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash involving two vehicles at 5.30pm on September 16.

By the time first responders arrived at the scene, at the intersection of SH3 and Pauri Rd, two people had died.

Enquiries into crash are ongoing.

Police extended their sympathies to their whānau.