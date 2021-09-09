Two injured in Tokoroa Airfield plane crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a plane crash in Tokoroa. Photo / File

A plane has crashed at Tokoroa Airfield.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a small plane had crashed and two people were injured.

He believed they had moderate injuries.

Two appliances were called to the airport about 12.29pm and police were also on scene.

A police spokeswoman said there was no indication of any serious injuries and the Civil Aviation Authority had been notified.

Rachel Meerkerk, who works at nearby Blue Pacific Minerals, said she had heard "a lot of sirens" in the area.

