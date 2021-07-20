Two injured in sulphuric acid workplace incident in Te Aroha

St John Ambulance staff were called to the Wood Rd property this evening. Photo / File

Two people have been injured after being exposed to sulphuric acid at work.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called shortly after 5pm to Wood Rd in Waitoa, near Te Aroha.

A St John spokesman said one person with serious injuries had been flown to Waikato Hospital. A second person with minor injuries was driven to the hospital.

Sulphuric acid is corrosive and can be used in a range of concentrations. Uses include drain cleaners and fertiliser manufacturing.

Fire and Emergency also attended.