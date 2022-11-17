Police and emergency services were called to a crash in Beach Haven, Auckland, late last night.

Two people have been injured in a serious crash in North Shore, Auckland, overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to the suburb of Beach Haven after reports that a car had collided into a parked ute on Rangatira Rd.

The incident happened shortly before midnight.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police spokeswoman told the Herald just after 7am that both victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Members from Fire and Emergency NZ’s operational support unit were called to the scene to assist with road closures and a specialist lighting unit from the nearby Birkenhead Fire Brigade also responded.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known and Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that may help authorities to contact them immediately.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105



