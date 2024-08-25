At least two people have been left injured after a police vehicle and a quad bike were involved in a “serious” crash in Paeroa.

The crash occurred on Puke Road on State Highway 2. A police spokesperson said the quad bike’s two occupants are “in moderate and serious conditions”.

“The road is closed at the scene while a scene examination takes place.

“Cordons are in place on Puke Road at Hubbard Rd and Brenan St and traffic in the area is being diverted through Paeroa.”

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road is blocked between Hubbard Rd and Brenan St and motorists should expect delays.