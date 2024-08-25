Advertisement
Updated

Two injured following serious crash in Paeroa between quad bike and police vehicle

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

At least two people have been left injured after a police vehicle and a quad bike were involved in a “serious” crash in Paeroa.

The crash occurred on Puke Road on State Highway 2. A police spokesperson said the quad bike’s two occupants are “in moderate and serious conditions”.

“The road is closed at the scene while a scene examination takes place.

“Cordons are in place on Puke Road at Hubbard Rd and Brenan St and traffic in the area is being diverted through Paeroa.”

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road is blocked between Hubbard Rd and Brenan St and motorists should expect delays.

Police say an investigation into the crash is under way.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent collisions with police vehicles.

A vehicle driven by a member of the public collided with a police vehicle in West Auckland in June and left three people injured.

Last month, five youths on Auckland’s North Shore were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a marked police car overnight, injuring two officers inside.

An 18-year-old was also arrested for allegedly ramming his ute into a police car during an unruly and violent boy racer meet in Hamilton.

More to come.

