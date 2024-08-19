Hamilton ‘invasion’ boy racer event: Police arrest 18yo for allegedly ramming cop car with ute

Video footage taken by participants of the event had helped police track down the alleged offender, Lee said.

Police cars were rammed a further three times during Saturday night’s mayhem.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee says police recovered this vehicle, allegedly used to ram a police car, saying it had been freshly painted in an effort to disguise it. Photo / New Zealand Police

More than 1000 people gathered. Over several hours, crowds of hooligans took part in illegal street races, threw projectiles and shot fireworks at police officers. They also pointed lasers at officers.

Police impounded five vehicles and issued more than 100 infringement notices, 20 of the latter being green stickers and eight being pink stickers.

Officers would continue investigating the unlawful behaviour from the weekend’s event. The focus remained on identifying those involved and then finding and arresting them.

The alleged ute, before being painted, used to ram a police car during a boy racer meet in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

“We want to thank the members of the public who have provided valuable information,” Lee said.

“Our warning to all those involved is that we are continuing to review the video evidence recorded by those who took part in this event, and we will be making every effort to hold people to account for their dangerous and violent actions.”

Lee urged anyone with information that could help police to phone 105 and quote file number 240818/1998. Anonymous tip-offs could also be provided to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the events have evolved from mere gatherings where participants engage in dangerous driving, to deliberately orchestrated incidents aimed at provoking and attacking police officers.

“They’re going beyond motor vehicle meets, where people just break the law in a driving manner that actually become deliberate events where they assault police, attack police,” Cahill said.

The situation was aggravated by online commentary that encouraged the behaviour, he said.

“I think the courts need to send a pretty clear message to these people. They’re going to face the consequences if they’re found guilty of offending at these events.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



