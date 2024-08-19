Police are following “strong lines of inquiry” in the investigation of anti-social road users in Waikato over the weekend, which saw a ute reverse at high speed, and ram a police vehicle.

They have ruled out two people pictured in earlier CCTV footage and believe the ute involved in the ramming of the police vehicle was stolen and bearing false number plates.

The offending took place on Saturday night at an event dubbed “Hamilton invasion” by organisers.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said the investigation team was following strong lines of inquiry in relation to the incident.

“A police officer was knocked to the ground during this incident, sustaining minor injuries. The impact of the ramming was such that any officers caught between the two vehicles would have suffered critical injuries.”