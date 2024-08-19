Advertisement
Waikato police make progress in ramming of police car at ‘Hamilton invasion’

Truck hits police car during Hamilton Invasion crackdown.

Police are following “strong lines of inquiry” in the investigation of anti-social road users in Waikato over the weekend, which saw a ute reverse at high speed, and ram a police vehicle.

They have ruled out two people pictured in earlier CCTV footage and believe the ute involved in the ramming of the police vehicle was stolen and bearing false number plates.

The offending took place on Saturday night at an event dubbed “Hamilton invasion” by organisers.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said the investigation team was following strong lines of inquiry in relation to the incident.

“A police officer was knocked to the ground during this incident, sustaining minor injuries. The impact of the ramming was such that any officers caught between the two vehicles would have suffered critical injuries.”

Lee thanked those who got in touch and provided information from their appeal yesterday, bringing forward further information.

“As a result of the information received, we have identified the two people pictured with the white ute on an earlier date and confirmed they were not involved in the events of Sunday morning.

The white ute being sought in relation to anti-social road user offending. Photo / NZ Police
“We have also established that the ute was stolen in July and is currently bearing false licence plates.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about the occupants of the ute on Sunday morning, or the ute’s current whereabouts.”

Meanwhile, Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking, the actions of the group were “absolutely shocking” and it was concerning for residents.

She said police were doing their job, but the ratio of police to people was “not okay”.

Church said the violence was usually initiated by a small number of people who ruined it for the larger group who “just wanted to cruise”.

If anyone has information that can help, please contact police via 105 and quote file number 240818/1998.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.


