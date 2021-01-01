Two hurt in Otago crash, State Highway 6 closed near Gibbston

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash in Gibbston Valley about 12.55pm. Photo / Google

Two people are hurt and State Highway 6 is closed in the Gibbston Valley following a two-vehicle collision in Otago today.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash between Chard and Resta roads about 12.55pm.

She said it appeared two people had been injured in the crash but the seriousness of their injuries was not known.

The road is fully blocked, she said.

SH6 GIBBSTON, OTAGO - CRASH - 1:25PM, FRI 1 JAN



Due to reports of a serious incident, the road is now CLOSED between Crown Range Rd and Pearson Rd.



Please avoid the area or delay your journey if possible. ^AP pic.twitter.com/9cTz7RejWX — Waka Kotahi Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) January 1, 2021

The NZ Transport Agency put out an alert saying the road was closed between Crown Range Rd and Pearson Rd.

Motorists were advised to delay their journey or take an alternative route.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one crew from Arrowtown was at the scene assisting police and ambulance.

No-one was trapped or needed to be extricated from their vehicle, he said.