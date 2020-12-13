Two house fires in Auckland overnight

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Lilburn Crescent in Massey, West Auckland, last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire crews have been kept busy after two house fires in the Auckland region overnight.

Emergency services were called to a property on Lilburn Crescent, in Massey, after reports of a house on fire just before 9pm.

A northern fire communications spokesman said four fire trucks responded to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find the single-storey house "well-involved" in flames, he said. No injuries were reported.

A witness told the Herald he could see light grey smoke coming from all the windows and doors of the property.

Three fire crews were called to Avro Place in Māngere late last night. Image / Google

"Members of the public and residents were on the street watching the blaze," he said.

A few hours later, about 11pm, three fire crews were sent to another house fire on the other side of town - in Avro Place, in Māngere.

Fire and Emergency NZ said like the earlier blaze, the house was well-involved in flames when crews arrived.

Both fires are now out, he said, and fire investigators are expected to look into the circumstances of both incidents.