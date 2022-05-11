2 dogs and their puppies have been found tied up in a remote area of Kaingaroa forest in the Bay of Plenty. Video / All Paws Count Murupara Trust

In a shocking case of animal neglect, two emaciated adult dogs were found tied to a tree in the Kaingaroa Forest, with four malnourished, worm-riddled puppies nearby.

A tearful Galina Turisheva, chairperson of the All Paws Count Murupara Trust, said it was the "worst case of emaciated dogs I have ever seen" in the trust's history.

The trust rescued the dogs on Tuesday at about 7.30pm after being contacted by concerned hunters who provided GPS co-ordinates.

Turisheva said it took hours to find the dogs in the huge forest as darkness began to fall.

"It was a shocking sight. We were speechless and in tears, then the Kaingaroa Animal Rescue team member found another dog tied up to a tree nearby.

"The mama dog was so malnourished that she struggled to even stand up. After we untied the dogs, she collapsed into our arms... her babies' bellies were so full of worms."

In a video posted on the trust's Facebook page, Turisheva said the mother dog, a Greyhound cross aged about seven to eight, should have weighed about 40 to 45kg but "hardly weighed 15 kilograms".

"This is just unbelievable. Someone left them here to die. Oh my god, the mama dog is like a walking skeleton, and she's feeding four young pups and has no milk".

"The male dog, believed to be about four to five years old, is also very skinny. There was no way the mama dog would have survived the night in the forest's freezing temperatures."

She told the Rotorua Daily Post the treatment of the dogs was "really disturbing".

"It's hard to put into words how angry, frustrated and sad I feel when people won't look after their animals.

"People don't have to do this, there are plenty of places to go for help. It's disgusting when people think it's okay to treat their dogs like they're just disposable items.



"Even a vet told us that it was the worst case of emaciated dogs she had ever come across. I can't believe people can be such heartless pr***s.

"I think these gorgeous dogs were so relieved to see us they didn't even snarl or try to bite us...It always amazes me how forgiving animals can be despite their ill-treatment."

She said the dogs were taken back to the trust's enclosure for food, water, care and attention overnight and then were seen by a vet.

"I have had a very sleepless night worrying that the mother and her babies would not make it.

"The vet believes the puppies are aged between four to five weeks.

Turisheva said the neglected dogs and puppies would need a lot of care and love to get healthy.

It was not known if the male had fathered the puppies but said he would be looked after at the trust's enclosure until he was ready to be put up for adoption.

She said the mother dog and her puppies were being taken to Vada's Angels Animal Rescue team in Tauranga, where they would receive the special care they needed before being fostered out and then put up for adoption.

"We are so thankful to Team Kaingaroa Village Animal Rescue for their amazing help and to the Vada's Angels team for answering our call for assistance."

Turisheva said if anyone is in a position to help they would gratefully accept donations to pay for medications, flea and worm treatments, puppy milk, and good food for the dogs.

Donations can be made to the trust bank account 02-0412 0090306-000.