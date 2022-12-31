Emergency services were called to Back Ormond Rd, near Snowsill Rd in Gisborne around 9:15pm on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services were called to Back Ormond Rd, near Snowsill Rd in Gisborne around 9:15pm on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Police have confirmed two pedestrians have been killed by a car near the Rhythm and Vines festival venue.

Emergency services were called to Back Ormond Rd, near Snowsill Road in Gisborne at around 9.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

At the time, police confirmed it was a serious crash which led to cordons being put in place at the northern end.

On Sunday morning, police announced in a statement a car had collided with two pedestrians near the venue.

Back Ormond Rd is near the venue of Rhythm and Vines. Photo / Google Maps

One of the pedestrians died at the scene, while another died while being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Back Ormond Rd is near the venue of Rhythm and Vines - one of the country’s largest and most popular annual festivals.

It’s unclear at this stage whether any festival attendees or staff were involved in the incident, Rhythm and Vines has been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME.