Two die in stabbing at Epsom house, third person fighting for life

Police have cordoned off the house on The Drive in the Auckland suburb of Epsom

Two people have died and a third person is fighting for their life after a stabbing at a house in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

Another person has minor injuries in the incident.

The stabbing is at a house on The Drive - a major thoroughfare through Epsom.

"At about 11.30am Police were called to reports of a stabbing incident, where multiple people were injured," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

"Upon Police arrival, two people were located with critical injuries," Beard said.

"First aid was immediately provided, however both have sadly died at the scene. A third person found at the property has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

"Police are making a number of initial enquiries to establish what exactly has taken place.

St John confirmed paramedics treated two people - one in a critical condition and another in a minor condition.

Both people have been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Epsom MP David Seymour expressed shock and sadness at the news.

"This is shocking and tragic for our community. It is important that the police are able to do their job and the privacy of people connected with the incident is respected," Seymour said.

"There will no doubt be a lot of questions, and our community will want and deserve to know how and why this happened. In the meantime we need to respect the appropriate processes.

"My thoughts are with those lost and those who have lost in this tragic incident.

