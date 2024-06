Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash on Malaghans Rd, Dalefield, on Thursday night.

Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash on Malaghans Rd, Dalefield, in the Queenstown-Lakes District last night.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 10pm and found two dead people at the scene.

“The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and the road reopened about midday,” they said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”