Two critically injured in Maraetai crash, road closed

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted critical patients. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Two people have been critically injured in a serious crash in Maraetai, Auckland that has closed Maraetai Drive.

Emergency services are attending following the single-car crash that happened just after 2pm on Maraetai Drive near Keanes Rd, in Te Puru and not far from the main Beachland shops.

Locals said they heard police cars with sirens and ambulances "flying through Whitford" towards Beachlands.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to assist those with critical injuries around 2.35pm.

A spokesman said the patients were trapped in the vehicle.

Two ambulances were sent and are still on scene treating the two injured people.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted critical patients. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

St John also sent two rapid response units and an operations manager.

Fire and Emergency and police are also in attendance.

Cordons are in place at the intersection of Maraetai Drive and Maraetai School Rd, and at the roundabout at Whitford-Maraetai Rd and Beachlands Rd.

They are expected to remain in place for most of the afternoon, police said.

Buses are unable to pass in either direction and will be cutting their journeys short on Beachlands Rd, Auckland Transport said.

With the road blockage, 739 buses are unable to pass in either direction.

They will be ending their journeys at stop 2366 at 136 Beachlands Road and beginning from stop 2365 opposite 136 Beachlands Road. https://t.co/rnhqNTLD33 pic.twitter.com/W1Sg0MAoyL — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 28, 2021

The road is closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.