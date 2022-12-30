The western suburb of Massey’s Don Buck Rd has been since closed off to the public, between Gallony Ave and Redhills Rd. Photo / File

Auckland police were twice at the scene of the same suburban road last night after two separate crashes saw occupants hospitalised in both and killed in one of them.

The western suburb of Massey’s Don Buck Rd has been since closed off to the public, between Gallony Ave and Redhills Rd.

The first crash occurred around 11pm, when a Toyota van rolled down a bank into a cluster of trees.

According to a photographer at the scene, the sole male occupant received moderate to serious injuries.

Photos at the scene of the crash show the van badly dented and windows smashed, following the vehicle’s off-road impact.

Police confirmed the man’s van was the only car involved, he was taken to a local hospital as a result.

Five hours later, police returned to the road to the same road to respond to a second crash on Don Buck Rd.

Acting Inspector Terry Lee said police were alerted to the second crash at 4.16am and found one dead at the scene of the incident.

A second person was taken away to hospital in a serious condition.

Lee said the circumstances of what caused the crash aren’t clear at this stage, police are working to build a picture of its cause.

Due to the ongoing investigation, a section of Don Buck Rd has been closed to the public.

“We understand the road closure will cause disruption and officers are working hard to complete the scene examination as quickly as possible so the road can be reopened,” said Lee.

At this stage of the investigation, police aren’t able to make any further comment on the second crash.

Don Buck Rd has been at the centre of several police incidents in recent years - starting in 2018 when a man was fatally injured by an explosion, caused by a welding accident in a small shed.

A pedestrian was badly hurt following a crash on the suburban street in 2020, while in February last year a man was arrested on the road after an armed police operation.

Then in April this year, the road was one of several across Auckland which saw properties shot up during ongoing gang tensions - with armed police swarming on a property in Cherry Tree Place, off Don Buck Rd.



