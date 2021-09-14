Two cranes needed to remove truck that fell off Wellington street

A truck has fallen off a residential street in Wellington, partially blocking it. Video / Mark Mitchell

Two cranes have been called to remove a truck that fell off a residential street in Wellington, partially blocking it.

The NZ Van Lines lorry fell off Awarua St near the intersection of Fox St in Ngaio this morning.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they found the truck down the embankment and in the creek about 9.10am.

A Wellington City Council spokeswoman said two cranes and a tow truck were used to remove the vehicle this afternoon.

NZME senior videographer Mark Mitchell said earlier today the driver "abandoned ship", jumping out of the cab when the truck started to drift backwards.

Numerous truck companies had raised concerns over the narrowness of the road city's roads. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"It's a lucky escape for the driver, I'd say. If you look at the height of where the cab is you're looking at four or five metres so he probably made the right choice."

Mitchell said the engine of the truck was still running and removing it from the embankment was shaping up to be quite the operation.

"They've got to cut the power to the lines above - it's going to be quite a mission to get it out."

The NZ Van Lines lorry fell off Awarua St near the intersection of Fox St in Ngaio. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council area engineer Richard Davidson said

"We've had numerous truck companies had raised concerns over the narrowness of the road city's roads.

"It's a sharp turn. Joys of living in Wellington, I guess."

The Herald has contacted NZ Van Lines for comment.