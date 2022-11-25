A flooded basement in central Wellington. Photo / NZPFU

Two central Wellington buildings have been evacuated after a burst pipe sent water pouring into their basements.

The main feed of the fire protections systems in Jackson Stone House burst in the early hours of this morning. Fire and Emergency crews have been on site since 4.39am pumping the water out of the basements of the main property, and Perpetual Guardian House next door.

Water flooding onto the street after a pipe burst in central Wellington.

Power has been switched off to both buildings as a precaution.

Residents and businesses were evacuated from both properties this morning and Wellington City Council is supporting those who may need assistance as Fire and Emergency works with contractors to re-establish water supply to Jackson Stone House.

🌊 A burst water pipe has sent Wellington firefighters to the basement of this building. They're busy pumping out the lower level, but there is so much water, they're limited to how much can be pumped into stormwater system without flooding streets - this could take some time! pic.twitter.com/B1YRoUImpg — NZPFU (@NZPFU) November 24, 2022

Wellington Water told the Herald as the water pipe is on private property the building owners have the responsibility to repair it.