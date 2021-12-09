Two cats shot in Whanganui, SPCA appealing for information

Abby the tabby was shot in the shoulder last Wednesday afternoon, with SPCA hoping someone can help find the person responsible. Photo / Supplied

The SPCA is seeking information from the public after two cats were shot in Whanganui.

Both incidents occurred on Wednesday, December 1, in the Aramoho area.

In the first incident, 5-year-old tabby cat Abby returned to her Queen St address around 2pm limping badly with a severe shoulder wound.

She was rushed to a vet where it was found she had a bullet lodged in her shoulder.

It is thought a slug gun was used to shoot Abby, with neighbours sure they heard shots around midday.

Later that day, the owners of another tabby, Gary, heard shots fired near their Flemington Rd home. It was not until they found Gary injured 24 hours later they realised the two incidents were connected.

Gary's owner, who did not want to be named, said it could be quite a costly experience and they may have to euthanise Gary.

"It's not unusual to hear shots down our street because we have farmers who have shotguns.

"We thought he had jumped out the window and dislocated his hip. He took off for 24 hours and then when he came back and we took him to the vet and it looks like a .22 in his hip."

X-rays confirmed a bullet from an unknown type of firearm was lodged in his hip, and there was shrapnel in one of his knees.

She said it could be a costly incident and they may have to put Gary down if there were going to be long-term problems or they couldn't afford his ongoing care.

"I just find it hard to believe someone would do something like this. We are hoping there will be no long-term effects, but we aren't holding our breath. It's just sad."

SPCA inspectorate team leader Ben Lakomy said they received "fairly regular" reports of incidents like these, with two cats also being shot in Palmerston North in the last week.

"It is incredibly disappointing. You really have to wonder what is going through someone's mind if they are going around targeting pet cats and taking potshots and causing an incredible amount of pain and stress to these animals."

With the two incidents taking place just 4km apart, Lakomy said they questioned whether they were related.

The highest penalty under the Animal Welfare Act for wilful ill-treatment of an animal is up to five years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

"The law clearly shows this type of behaviour won't be tolerated," Lakomy said.

The SPCA asks anyone who saw anything or thinks they could aid the investigation to contact the organisation on (06) 345 3369 or 0800 SPCA NZ.