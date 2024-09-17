Two cars set alight in Tikipunga, Whangārei amid spate of vehicle fires

“We are now liaising with police who will be supported by a fire investigator”.

Police have been approached for comment.

It comes after a spate of suspected arson attacks on cars in driveways in the same suburb that led to pleas from the police.

One was started in a car on Thomas St about 6.30am on September 12 and another the day before at about 4.15am on Heretaunga St.

The first was on Thompson Pl about 6.15am on September 2.

“Our inquiries are still in the very early stages, and we are keeping an open mind that these incidents are linked and involve the same offenders,” Whangārei CIB’s Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein said.

“It’s fortunate though that no one has sustained any injuries.

“Police are working to understand the circumstances and why these vehicles would be targeted.

“Losing a mode of transportation will impact those families affected by these arson events,” Serfontein said.

The owner of one damaged vehicle had started a Givealittle page, on which she said: “I am left without a vehicle for my son and myself and am very distraught by losing my car to someone who had nothing better to do than ruin my possessions”.

“My son’s car seat, his pram, my personal belongings, not to mention my car, is ruined - scorched by someone who didn’t care who they hurt.

“They’re lucky they didn’t kill someone.

There was little left of the interior of a Meadow Park Crescent's family car after it was set on fire.

She was alerted to the fire after waking to the constant blaring of her vehicle’s horn.

“This was a deliberate, careless act that was unprompted and uncalled for. I still can’t come to terms with the fact that this actually happened to me.

My son and I depend on a car to get around (and) to get to visitations with his father. I have no savings for facing something this catastrophic, “she said.

Serfontein said if anyone knows anything about these car fires, they should contact police.

A Tikipunga woman has been left despairing after her car and some essential personal belongings in it, were set alight by a suspected arsonist.

Police were advising the Tikipunga community to remain vigilant, especially in the early hours, and report suspicious activity on 111.

Anyone with information, could update police online or call 105 using the reference number 240912/0211.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, Serfontein said.








