Two cars set alight in Tikipunga, Whangārei amid spate of vehicle fires

The first was on Thompson Pl about 6.15am on September 2.
“Our inquiries are still in the very early stages, and we are keeping an open mind that these incidents are linked and involve the same offenders,” Whangārei CIB’s Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein said.
“It’s fortunate though that no one has sustained any injuries.
“Police are working to understand the circumstances and why these vehicles would be targeted.
“Losing a mode of transportation will impact those families affected by these arson events,” Serfontein said.
The owner of one damaged vehicle had started a Givealittle page, on which she said: “I am left without a vehicle for my son and myself and am very distraught by losing my car to someone who had nothing better to do than ruin my possessions”.
“My son’s car seat, his pram, my personal belongings, not to mention my car, is ruined - scorched by someone who didn’t care who they hurt.
“They’re lucky they didn’t kill someone.
She was alerted to the fire after waking to the constant blaring of her vehicle’s horn.
“This was a deliberate, careless act that was unprompted and uncalled for. I still can’t come to terms with the fact that this actually happened to me.