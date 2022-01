Fire and Emergency and Whanganui Police assist at a crash in Guyton St in central Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Five people received minor injuries when two cars collided at the intersection of Guyton and Wilson Sts in Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.30pm on Saturday.

One vehicle ended up on its side. Five people received minor injuries and both cars had to be towed away, a police media spokesperson said.

Reports have not yet been filed by fire and police personnel. But it's not the first accident at that intersection this month, said Constable Trevor Scarrow.