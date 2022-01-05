Two cars and campervan crash in Ōhope: Multiple patients, one seriously injured

A car and a bus have collided in Ohope and one person reported to be seriously injured. Photo /NZME

Two cars and a large campervan have collided in Ōhope with one person reported to have serious injuries, and the road is blocked.

A police spokeswoman said the first report about the crash on Pohutukawa Ave was received shortly before 5.20pm today. The road is blocked and diversions are in place

She said the crash happened between Wainui Rd and Te Akau St with one person being treated for serious injuries while others were being treated for minor injuries.

The spokeswoman said police were helping with traffic control, the local district council had been notified, and the road may well be closed for some time.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said two fire crews responded to the crash and one person was extracted from one of the crash vehicles. They were assisted into a rescue helicopter and multiple other patients were being treated at the scene, he said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said three ambulance crews attended the crash which was reported at 5.19pm and a rescue helicopter was also called to the scene.

She said along with the seriously injured patient still being treated at the scene, five other people were also being treated for moderate to minor injuries.