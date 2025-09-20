Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mongrel Mob member pulled loaded shotgun from under sleeping children, fired it through Morrinsville shed

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Tiaki James Wahanga O Te Rangi Riki, 29, fired his sawn-off shotgun through a shed wall of his Morrinsville property in February this year.

Tiaki James Wahanga O Te Rangi Riki, 29, fired his sawn-off shotgun through a shed wall of his Morrinsville property in February this year.

A drunk gang member pulled a loaded sawn-off shotgun from beneath a mattress on which three young children were sleeping and fired it through the wall of his shed.

Tiaki James Wahanga O Te Rangi Riki had been drinking with several associates in the shed of his Morrinsville property on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save