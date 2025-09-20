Neighbours called police, and the Armed Offenders Squad soon arrived to arrest him.
During a search of his house, they found nine live rounds of shotgun ammunition, the shotgun, 33 empty shotgun shells, cannabis bongs, 54 grams of cannabis, a packet of self-sealing bags for cannabis distribution, two rifle bolts and a rifle scope.
“I just fired a shot into the air. I wasn’t hurting anybody,” the 29-year-old said when interviewed later by police.
Risk was ‘high and absolutely inexcusable’
At Wahanga O Te Rangi Riki’s sentencing, Judge Kim Saunders said an aggravating factor was that he had been drinking and taking drugs when he fired the shotgun, as well as it being loaded and underneath a mattress on which the children were sleeping.