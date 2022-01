Photo / File

An Auckland man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman in Motutere, Taupō was stabbed yesterday at about 12.30pm.

A 49-year-old Auckland man is due in Rotorua District Court today in relation to the stabbing.

The man is charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and aggravated assault.

The victim remains in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.