Two-car crash in Blenheim, person airlifted to hospital in critical condition

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied

A person is in a critical condition after a two-car crash on State Highway 63 in Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to the intersection with Waihopai Valley Rd, west of Renwick, shortly before 7am.

The road was closed and the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene. One person has been flown to Wellington Hospital.

The highway has since reopened.

Due to a crash, the road is now open under stop and go management. Photo / Supplied

Less than 48 hours ago a person died in crash just north of today's collision, on State Highway 6 in Kaituna, and two days ago seven people lost their lives south of Picton.