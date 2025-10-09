“As most of you are aware, I needed to take a break from the responsibility of the work here in NZ last year,” he wrote.

“The break was a help and, after conventions, I felt uplifted enough to resume that role again. It has been another tough year.

“Constant pressure or force on anything eventually has an effect. Something eventually must give.

“So, before that happens, it seems the best thing to do is remove the object from the pressure. It brings me no pleasure to have to say that, again, I feel the need for a break.”

The letter from Wayne Dean to church members was provided to the Herald.

The Two by Twos is a controversial home-based fundamentalist Christian church.

It was founded in 1897 by Scotsman William Irvine, but some profess its beginnings can be traced back to Galilee, where Jesus Christ is said to have been raised.

Officially, the church has no name, no official buildings, and is not registered as a charity.

Its members meet at private homes for “House Church” on Sundays and gather at community halls for gospel sessions led by “workers” – pairs of preachers – several times a week.

The church is thought to have several thousand members in New Zealand.

The FBI has been investigating the Two By Twos and its members since at least 2014. Photo / FBI

Last year, the FBI launched a global investigation into the church, described by some as a cult, after several former members made allegations of sexual abuse.

In February, New Zealand Police became involved, and members here who had contacted the FBI received an email from the national adult sexual assault team.

Dean has been contacted for comment about his announcement.

The Herald has also reached out to Tim Hamilton, who will step into the overseer role.

“None of us know our future,” Dean said in his letter to members. “I could not have foreseen where I would find myself now when I look back over 3 years ago when I first arrived in New Zealand.

“It seems the wisest thing for me, at this time, is to return home to Australia for an extended break.

“I will go to where some of my siblings live, and the friends who are my family too. This way I can be in a very familiar setting and take the time needed to see the way forward.”

Overseers of the Two By Twos in 2020. From left, Alan Richardson (former overseer of NZ); Wayne Dean; Mal Clapham (Victoria); Graham Snow (former overseer of Australia & New Zealand); Alan Mitchell (Queensland); and Alan Kitto (former overseer of New South Wales).

Dean said he was “glad” to have got to know church members around New Zealand.

“I’m sorry there are still some of you that I haven’t met yet. But we are thankful for the same spirit that unites us.

“My thoughts won’t be far from you all.”

Dean revealed that Trevor Joll, one of the overseers of the church in Australia, would travel to New Zealand for “conventions” next month.

The church holds several conventions each year, usually at rural properties.

Members spend five days at the conventions, with most living on site in dormitories or camping.

Three religious meetings are held each day, during which workers preach and hymns are sung.

Overseers appear as “keynote speakers”.

Dean closed his letter saying: “We heard of Peter tonight in our gospel meeting, he asked Jesus to bid him come to him. He wanted to be like Jesus and be with him. But he needed to keep his eyes on Jesus. Even when he began to sink, Jesus reached out to him and saved him.

“Prov 24:16 For a just man falleth seven times, and riseth up again.

“With grateful thanks. Your brother, Wayne.”

The Herald reported on National MP Hamish Campbell's link to the group earlier this year. Photo / NZME

Dean has refused to give interviews about the church over the past year, as it came under the spotlight because of the ongoing FBI investigation.

The church also made headlines in New Zealand when National MP Hamish Campbell confirmed he was a member - after refusing for more than a year to specify his role.

He previously said he had an “association” or “connection” to the church through family.

However, after repeated requests from the Herald for clarification, he admitted he was a member and had held religious meetings in his home.

Some former members have referred to Campbell as an “elder” within the sect, and said his father was an even higher-ranking elder.

Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 19 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz