A fire broke out in the South Auckland suburb of Highbrook around 21.10pm.

Two large fires have broken out tonight - one in an industrial part of Auckland and the other in rural Canterbury where a caravan park has been evacuated.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said they responded to a 30m x 30m vegetation fire on Highbrook Drive in Auckland about 9.10pm.

“We sent three fire appliances and a water tanker.

“The fire is now out and one crew remains on site dampening down.”