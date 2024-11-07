Two babies’ deaths at centre of heavily suppressed coroner’s hearing

Trump is heading back to the White House and Unions call for plan to help young people into jobs.

By RNZ

Secrecy surrounds the deaths of two babies a decade ago that are the subject of a heavily suppressed coroner’s hearing.

No one has ever been charged in relation to the children’s deaths.

Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame has been hearing evidence about the deaths, which happened in March 2014 and May 2015. These were the only facts that could be published about the case.

Media made submissions in an attempt to be able to publish some details about the deaths, which were suppressed by the coroner under Section 74 of the Coroners Act 2006.