Two Auckland mall attack victims identities revealed

First responders at Countdown in New Lynn following a terrorist attack. Photo / Hayden Woodward

First responders at Countdown in New Lynn following a terrorist attack. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have located an eighth victim following the terrorist attack at a supermarket in New Lynn and have confirmed the identity of two others, Rodney Khan and Susan Maddren.

The eighth victim "was not injured but was tackled by the offender when he bravely intervened in an attempt to stop the terrorist attacking a woman. He applied first aid to that victim before leaving to find his partner and get to safety," Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson said.

Meanwhile Anderson paid tribute to Khan, another victim.

"A review of CCTV has shown that without hesitation Rodney ran straight toward danger when he heard members of the public in distress, and he distracted the terrorist who then turned on him. We have no doubt that Rodney's actions on that day prevented further injury to others and while he is very humble about what he did, his actions were nothing short of heroic.

"Rodney is at home recovering from a dislocated shoulder and being well supported by family and friends."

Maddren, another victim, has released a statement thanking helpers.

"A special mention to the lady outside Countdown who tried to stop the bleeding from my hip and to the bus driver who kindly allowed me to enter her bus, where I felt safe and supported until the ambulance arrived."

The other victims, who have asked not to be identified, have also released statements of thanks.

Three victims remain stable at wards in Auckland City Hospital, and five others are recovering at home.

"All victims have been assigned a Police family liaison officer who are ensuring they are receiving the welfare and support they need as they continue to recover."

People were hospitalised on Friday September 3 after they were stabbed with a knife by 32-year-old Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, a Sri Lankan refugee.

Samsudeen was shot dead by police at the scene.

Police have spoken with a number of witnesses, including people who videoed the aftermath of the attack, as part of their investigation.

Samsudeen was under 24-hour police surveillance when he entered Countdown LynnMall and grabbed a knife from the supermarket shelves before running through the aisles shouting. He was shot dead by police as he went on his rampage.

The 32-year-old had largely been in custody since May 2017 following his arrest at Auckland International Airport, as police believed he was attempting to travel to Syria to join Isis.

- More to come