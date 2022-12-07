Two Auckland Lotto players will share $1 million in winnings, while 14 players have each won just over $12,000. Photo / Supplied

Two Lotto players in Auckland have struck it lucky - splitting a $1 million prize overnight; while 14 players around the country also took home just over $12,000 in winnings.

Lotto’s First Division $1m prize will be split between two players from Auckland - one who bought their ticket via the MyLotto app and the other who purchased a ticket from the Leabank Superette in Manurewa, South Auckland.

One of the lucky First Division tickets was sold at the Leabank Superette on Weymouth Rd, Manurewa, South Auckland. Image / Google

The winning numbers were: 8, 9, 13, 23, 25, 40, bonus number 12 and Powerball number 7.

The Strike numbers were 13, 8, 23 and 40.

14 players win just over $12,000

It was also a lucky night for 14 ticket holders around the country; who each won $12,667 with Lotto’s Second Division.

Those tickets were sold at the following places:

In Northland - a player picked theirs up via the MyLotto app. In Auckland, one was sold at the Meg Star, another at the Māngere East Post & More store and two purchased online.

A player from Tauranga got theirs from the New World Brookfield supermarket, another from the Caltex Tīrau, Te Ngae Hardware & Lotto shop in Rotorua, the Village Store Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt and Island Bay Video in Wellington.

Two players from Christchurch were also among the 14 Second Division winners - picking their tickets up from Pak’nSave Wainoni and St Martins New World, respectively.

The last two tickets were bought online by players in Canterbury and Ashburton.

Powerball was not won last night and will see the prize roll over to a jackpot of $5m on Saturday.