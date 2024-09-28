“I heard him yell, ‘No! Oi!’ as he was trying to let another surfer know he was on the inside of the wave, but it shut down on him,” he said.
“I saw the guy just bobbing up and down in the water, face down. It looked like he was swimming and I thought maybe he was just angry at the other guy that he yelled out at, but I didn’t really think anything of it,” he said.
When Nicolson asked him if he was okay, there was no reply and so he paddled over with another surfer and rolled him over in the water, he said.
The community rallied around: fellow surfers, Mangawhai surf lifesavers and first responders together rescued Scott, who has a strong family history with the Mangawhai Heads Surf Club. He was flown to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital, where his recovery journey began.
Justin said, “everything we do now is about protecting Matt’s mana” while he undergoes treatment.
The battle for recovery funding
It can be tricky living in Mangawahi when your three-day-a-week intensive treatment is 90 minutes away in Auckland.
The family has been told Matt’s best chance of regaining strength and function is within the first two years post-injury, so they have chosen to travel to Auckland’s Rope Neuro Rehabilitation, which offers intensive treatment and specialist equipment.
The twins’ mum Charlotte told the Herald Matt treats the treatment “like his full-time job. Matt’s job is rehab.”
She described her son as “a lovely, gorgeous man putting his heart and soul into his recovery”.
The family wants to increase the number of nights Matt is in Auckland for his treatment so he can regain as much function as possible - but they say accommodation is expensive and not covered by ACC.
ACC says the amount and the type of funding a person can receive is decided on a case-by-case basis to help best cater to an individual’s needs.
ACC currently funds some of Matt’s travel costs as well as massages, community-based physios and occupational therapists - for which the family is grateful.
ACC deputy chief executive for service delivery Michael Frampton said cover can include medical treatment, compensation for loss of wages or salary and rehabilitation support to help the the injured person regain independence.