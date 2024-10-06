TVNZ broadcasters Hilary Barry, Simon Dallow, Jenny-May Clarkson and John Campbell, and its headquarters in central Auckland. Photo montage / TVNZ, Chris Skelton.

Media Insider understands a 10.1.1 process, which is the clause in the E Tu union agreement that was also at the centre of TVNZ’s failed Employment Court appeal earlier this year, was just completed by the broadcaster.

That clause states TVNZ will support the active participation of staff in the development of the organisation and changes in workplace practices.

The latest 10.1.1 process focused on trying to find ways to do more with the same staffing resources, Media Insider was told.

A TVNZ spokesperson told Media Insider the broadcaster’s consultation is focused on how it might achieve its $30m target and deliver its Digital+ strategy.

“Proposals relating to individual roles are not part of this consultation. Our priority is to share proposals with our people first. We will not be commenting further at this stage.”

Media Insider reported last week that the company seems set to move away from its two news websites - 1news.co.nz and youth-focused renews.co.nz - and place far more focus on digital news for streaming platform TVNZ+.

There may also be questions about whether TVNZ needs to continue to operate three traditional broadcast channels (TVNZ1, TVNZ2 and Duke).

Just about every area of the business will be under the spotlight, with the number of staff – which has dropped by more than 130 to a total of about 600 over the past 18 months – to be reduced further by the end of the year.

“There’s just a sense of anxiety and sadness about the industry as a whole,” one staff member said last week.

The changes come as TVNZ embarks on a five-year digital-first transformation, while also addressing the existing tough economic conditions affecting the media sector.

This week’s proposed strategic changes are the first stage of a two-stage plan to find the targeted $30m.

An earlier internal email from chief executive Jodi O’Donnell highlighted eight potential areas for change, including consolidating teams, outsourcing, and looking at content and websites “that aren’t profitable”.

The Herald understands 1news.co.nz and renews.co.nz might be deprioritised – or one or both potentially scrapped altogether – with an all-in focus on news for TVNZ+.

Once the broadcaster consults on its proposed changes, receives feedback and decides on which initiatives it has confirmed, it will unveil proposed structural changes as part of a second stage. That is when there are likely to be proposed job cuts.

According to its annual report, TVNZ has 601 fulltime-equivalent employees (FTEs), down from 735 in 2023 and 737 in 2022.

After a somewhat botched consultation process over the closure of Fair Go and Sunday and other cuts earlier this year, TVNZ is moving extremely carefully this time around, with effectively two consultation periods.

While its remaining TV news programmes – including Breakfast, 1News at Six, Seven Sharp and Q+A – are all believed to be safe, staffing on those shows and other local programming might well be in the spotlight.

