TVNZ reviews Police Ten 7 over concerns of racism

The two-person panel will report back to TVNZ in a few weeks. Photo / File

Police Ten 7 is in the spotlight again over concerns it portrays racist stereotypes.

One News reports that TVNZ has commissioned an independent panel to consider how the show depicts Māori, Pasifika and others.

The broadcaster's flagship 6pm news show broke the story today.

TVNZ Director of content Cate Slater told One News it must ensure it is "constantly evolving to keep pace with viewer expectations and changing societal norms".

She told One News the company would consider all options, including axing the show.

"A lot of crimes are solved off the back of Police Ten 7 so we still think that there is a lot that Police Ten 7 does and it's got an audience - a really loyal audience," she said.

Earlier this year, Auckland councillor Efeso Collins publicly called for the Thursday night TV show to be canned.

Collins took to Twitter to describe the show as "low level chewing gum TV that feeds on racial stereotypes".

Hey @TVNZ it’s time u dropped Police Ten 7. A couple of days ago I was watching tv & your ad cut promo’ing the program showed young brown ppl. This stuff is low level chewing gum tv that feeds on racial stereotypes & it’s time u acted as a responsible broadcaster & cut it. — Efeso Collins (@efesocollins) March 20, 2021

Tonight he told One News the review was "TVNZ taking a half step" as he maintained it should be cancelled.

One News reported the panel, consisting of two people, will return its findings to TVNZ in six to eight weeks.

The show has been on the air for 28 seasons.