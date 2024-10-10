Under the proposal announced on Monday, the 1News website would be axed and youth news site Re: News would focus solely on video storytelling, both from February next year.
The broadcaster also wanted to change some roster patterns, outsource some areas across TVNZ’s content workflows and technology from 2026 and invest in news on TVNZ+ – including setting up a dedicated team for this.
The proposed changes, which also included short-on-detail plans to create both a “creative hub” and a “centre for excellence for data, analytics and AI [artificial intelligence]”, were designed to shave $30 million off the budget over the next financial year by finding either new revenue or cost savings.
The broadcaster had worked constructively with unions throughout the proposal process, and would continue to do so, a TVNZ spokeswoman said on Thursday.
“Mr Wood is entitled to his opinion on TVNZ’s proposed changes.”
They were now seeking feedback from TVNZ staff on the proposals presented to staff on Monday.
“While we are working through this process, we won’t be commenting further.”
She didn’t address a question from the Herald’s Media Insider on what two of the proposals – to create a centre for excellence for data, analytics and AI, and create a creative hub – meant.
An outcome was expected by the end of this monthaccording to a consultation document for the proposals, Media Insider was told earlier this week.
Structural changes would then be put forward in the first week of next month.
The proposal was aimed at increasing revenue while cutting costs, delivering on TVNZ digital-plus strategy, and focusing resources on creating digital audiences and revenue at a faster pace than broadcast was declining, according to the document.
The broadcaster’s consultation was focused on how it might achieve its $30m target and deliver its Digital+ strategy, TVNZ told Media Insider this week in a statement.
“Proposals relating to individual roles are not part of this consultation. Our priority is to share proposals with our people first. We will not be commenting further at this stage.”