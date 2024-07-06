Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Turiroa ends bull season with sellout sale: Final two sales raise $7500 for Wairoa Mayoral Relief Fund

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
2 mins to read
Turiroa Angus near Wairoa finished the sales season by selling all 51 of its R2 bulls on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Emma Pollitt

Turiroa Angus near Wairoa finished the sales season by selling all 51 of its R2 bulls on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Emma Pollitt

Turiroa Angus near Wairoa wrapped up the 2024 rising two-year-old Angus bull sales season on Thursday afternoon with a total clearance and a top price of $17,000.

The stud sold all 51 young bulls it put up for auction in its on-farm sale for an average price of $8930.

Lot 22 sold on transfer (to stud), bought by Orere Angus at Pehiri for $17,000.

“We saw a good line of top station bulls on offer,“ PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt said.

”Loyal punters filled their boots to mark what was a special occasion for Turiroa Angus, celebrating 80 years of the stud.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One of the Turiroa bulls was sold in support of the Wairoa Mayoral Relief Fund, reaching $7000, with half the buying price going to the fund.

On Thursday morning, Kenhardt Angus at Nuhaka sold two bulls at $15,000 apiece in its on-farm auction, which also included one sale in support of the fund.

Kenhardt Angus at Nuhaka, like Turiroa, donated half the purchase price of one of its bulls to the Wairoa Mayoral Relief Fund for the recovery effort from flooding in the township last week.
Kenhardt Angus at Nuhaka, like Turiroa, donated half the purchase price of one of its bulls to the Wairoa Mayoral Relief Fund for the recovery effort from flooding in the township last week.

The stud sold 46 of 49 rising two-year-old bulls for an average price of $8130.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The locals got behind it and, with the cattle presented, it was a solid sale,” auctioneer Neville Clark said.

“There was a good bench of buyers and the Crawshaw family were happy with the result.”

The bull put up in support of the Wairoa Mayoral Relief Fund realised $8000, with half going to the fund.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand