Turiroa Angus near Wairoa finished the sales season by selling all 51 of its R2 bulls on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Emma Pollitt

6 Jul, 2024 06:00 AM 2 mins to read

Turiroa Angus near Wairoa finished the sales season by selling all 51 of its R2 bulls on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Emma Pollitt

Turiroa Angus near Wairoa wrapped up the 2024 rising two-year-old Angus bull sales season on Thursday afternoon with a total clearance and a top price of $17,000.

The stud sold all 51 young bulls it put up for auction in its on-farm sale for an average price of $8930.

Lot 22 sold on transfer (to stud), bought by Orere Angus at Pehiri for $17,000.

“We saw a good line of top station bulls on offer,“ PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt said.

”Loyal punters filled their boots to mark what was a special occasion for Turiroa Angus, celebrating 80 years of the stud.”